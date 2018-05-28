Liverpool Full Back Andrew Robertson Reveals What He Did With His Medal Following UCL Final Loss

Following a valiant effort from all involved, Liverpool's European dream came to an end on Saturday night when Real Madrid earned a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Reds in the Champions League final.

Despite such an emotionally devastating loss, Jurgen Klopp's men have the right to hold their heads high after putting in a solid performance against a star-studded Real Madrid side, and perhaps few should be more proud than the Reds' Scottish full back, Andrew Robertson.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

This time last year, the 24-year-old defender was facing the prospect of featuring in the Championship for Hull City. Now, he's featured against some of the world's finest players on the biggest stage in club football, and put in a stellar performance, no less.

On any other day, he would have been on the winning team however, on this occasion, he was unfortunate enough to find himself on the losing side, much to the Scotsman's disappointment.

"I'd rather have had a stinker and we won," Robetson told the Daily Mail. "I'd rather 10 players turned up and I didn't but we went home with the trophy.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"That's just the type of person that I am. Hopefully we will have more nights like this. People say that you might not get to another one, but we will try.

"We know it is the biggest tournament in Europe and it is so hard to get here. We can vouch for that. We will try our best. We will try to win trophies for the club and bring it success."

Since coming to Anfield from Hull, Robertson has become the subject of much adoration from the Liverpool fans and the winning mentality he exudes plays no small part in that. Therefore, it is no surprise he was less than content to receive a runners-up medal from Kiev.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Opening up on what he did with his medal, the Scotland defender revealed he hid it deep inside his wash bag back in the dressing rooms and has said he doesn't know if he'll ever take it out again.

"I don't know what I will do with it. That's for another day," he said. "It is still an achievement to get here but second is as good as last in my book.

"We have been on a good journey but we have just fallen short. Madrid have won it and are probably deserved winners. But, believe me, the lads are gutted."

Following their disappointing Champions League final result, Liverpool fans will now be able to look forward to next season, with Naby Keita set to join when the transfer window opens, as well as reports linking them to a host of top talent across Europe, including Lyon's Nabil Fekir.