Liverpool Reportedly Eyeing Move for Roma Star Alisson Following Loris Karius' UCL Howlers

Liverpool are reportedly once again considering a move for in demand Roma keeper Alisson Becker, following current first choice Loris Karius' pair of devastating errors that helped Real Madrid to win the Champions League final on Saturday.

You wouldn't want to be in Karius' gloves right now. After rolling the ball out straight in front of Karim Benzema early on in second half of the final in Kiev, the closing minutes saw an ambitious long range effort from Gareth Bale fumbled by the German, and fall into the back of the net to make the score 3-1 to Los Blancos.

And now, after being backed all season long by his manager Jurgen Klopp, the Reds boss is believed to have finally lost his patience with his current first choice man between the sticks. According to the Telegraph, Klopp will now make another attempt at signing Alisson.

The Anfield outfit were initially put off by the £60m fee that the Brazilian stopper would command in a move to Merseyside, but another stab at trying to sign the 25-year-old is back on the cards, with Klopp losing patience with Karius.

It was first believed that the manager would stand by his current man after some decent displays throughout the season, but his errors in Kiev have highlighted that the 24-year-old simply isn't reliable enough.

There have been rumours of Liverpool's interest in Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also circulating over the last week, but the Telegraph claim that Klopp is interested in Alisson and no one else, and would prefer to wait to sign the Brazilian than settle for anyone else.