Merseyside Police Investigating Death Threats Made to Loris Karius After Champions League Final

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Merseyside Police are investigating the vile death threats made towards Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius and his family in the wake of Saturday's Champions League final when the German stopper's unfortunate mistakes handed the trophy to Real Madrid.

Karius gifted Real their first and third goals on the night with two calamitous errors and soon became the target of sinister personal abuse on social media by incensed so-called Liverpool 'fans'.

While the 24-year-old has received support from many fellow professionals and the majority of supporters, others wrote sickening messages to him on Twitter, including wishing 'aggressive terminal cancer' upon him and threats to murder his children.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson told the Daily Telegraph, "The force takes social media posts of this nature extremely seriously and any offences identified will be investigated.

"Merseyside Police would like to remind social media users that any offences including malicious communications and threatening behaviour will be investigated."

Since the final, a distraught Karius has personally addressed fans to apologise.

Taking to social media on Sunday, he wrote, "Haven't really slept until now... the scenes are still running through my head again and again... I'm infinitely sorry to my teammates, for you fans, and for all the staff. I know that I messed it up with the two mistakes and let you all down...

"..As I said I'd just like to turn back the time but that's not possible. It's even worse as we all felt that we could have beaten Real Madrid and we were in the game for a long time..."

Liverpool have already been tipped to search for a new starting goalkeeper this summer. Roma's Alisson, AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma and departing Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon have all been talked about as potential targets.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)