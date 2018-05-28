Mexico faces off with Wales in a friendly at the Rose Bowl on Monday, as Juan Carlos Osorio braces to cut down his World Cup roster to 23 players.

Mexico continues to prepare for Russia 2018, though key players Hector Moreno and Diego Reyes are both facing injuries.

Unlike Mexico, Wales will not appear in Russia next month. Gareth Bale, who scored two goals in the Champions League final on Saturday, did not travel with the team. Aaron Ramsey, however, will play his first minutes under manager Ryan Giggs.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMas

