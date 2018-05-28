How to Watch Mexico vs. Wales: Friendly Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Mexico vs. Wales in an international friendly on Monday, May 28.

By Nihal Kolur
May 28, 2018

Mexico faces off with Wales in a friendly at the Rose Bowl on Monday, as Juan Carlos Osorio braces to cut down his World Cup roster to 23 players.

Mexico continues to prepare for Russia 2018, though key players Hector Moreno and Diego Reyes are both facing injuries.

Unlike Mexico, Wales will not appear in Russia next month. Gareth Bale, who scored two goals in the Champions League final on Saturday, did not travel with the team. Aaron Ramsey, however, will play his first minutes under manager Ryan Giggs.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

