Retired Egyptian footballer Mido has accused Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos of "intentionally" hurting compatriot Mohamed Salah during the Champions League final on Saturday.

Salah was brought down by Los Blancos' captain in the first half, with the Egyptian's arm trapped by Ramos' body.

Liverpool's danger man was forced off injured with a suspected dislocated shoulder, visibly in tears after his early exit from the game.

The incident caused huge outrage among Liverpool and Egyptian football fans, with many claiming it to be a deliberate act from the veteran Spaniard.

One such person was former Tottenham striker Mido, who tweeted: “Anyone who understands football knows that Sergio Ramos injured Salah intentionally.”

Egyptians were exceptionally angry at the incident given it's potential ramifications for their World Cup campaign in just a few weeks time.

However, Salah has since confirmed through social media that he is hoping to recover quickly and still be fit to represent Egypt in Russia.

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018

Mido wasn't the only former Premier League footballer to view the incident that way, either.

Former Arsenal player Martin Keown said in his Daily Mail column that he felt Ramos knew what he was doing in tackling Salah in that manner, but, somewhat controversially, believed Ramos is 'perfect centre back' because of his style of play.

He explained: "The Real Madrid captain has a toughness that we are not seeing in other defenders.

"The best defenders will target the danger man and — within the laws of the game — use whatever means necessary to test them to the limit."

Keown does go on to explain that he doesn't "like to see [those kinds] of challenges" and he was "sure Ramos would not have wanted to see Salah go off injured".

Nevertheless, the physical presence Ramos showed during the night impressed the former Gunners defender.

Ramos became the first player to captain his side to three successive Champions League titles since Franz Beckenbauer achieved it with Bayern Munich from 1974 to 1976 - back when the competition was known as the European Cup.