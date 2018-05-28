Nabil Fekir Plays Down Imminent Liverpool Transfer While Revealing Interest From Other Clubs

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Liverpool transfer target Nabil Fekir has insisted he is in no rush to decide where he will be playing his football next year while distancing himself from a move to Anfield. The France international also admitted there are several deals on the table for him to choose from. 

The 24-year-old has consistently been linked with a switch to Merseyside this summer following the departure of Philippe Coutinho in January, with Jurgen Klopp keen to add to his attack-minded set up, despite already boasting one of the most deadly forward lines in Europe. 

Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas had previously stated that there was no formal interest for the midfielder from any other side and that the player had not made it clear to him that he wanted to depart. 


However, Fekir, who will be travelling as part of Didier Deschamps' France squad to Russia next month, claimed to Telefoot, as quoted by Sky Sports, that there has been contact with other clubs, but he will take his time to decide on his future. 


"I'm not close to Liverpool," Fekir said. "It's true that there are discussions with several clubs. As I said, I will take the time to think.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

"It does not matter if I sign or not before the World Cup. As I said, I leave time to do things. He [Aulas] knows my desires, and we'll talk about all of this in the next few days."

After Mohamed Salah's exit in the Champions League final on Saturday evening, there was a distinct difference between Liverpool's potency going forward. 

And although Klopp can already rely on both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the Premier League, the lack of the Egyptian's presence against opposition of the ilk of Real Madrid in a Champions League final - a stage in which the Reds wish to compete each year - was worryingly noticeable. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)