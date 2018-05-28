Nabil Fekir Plays Down Imminent Liverpool Transfer While Revealing Interest From Other Clubs

Liverpool transfer target Nabil Fekir has insisted he is in no rush to decide where he will be playing his football next year while distancing himself from a move to Anfield. The France international also admitted there are several deals on the table for him to choose from.

The 24-year-old has consistently been linked with a switch to Merseyside this summer following the departure of Philippe Coutinho in January, with Jurgen Klopp keen to add to his attack-minded set up, despite already boasting one of the most deadly forward lines in Europe.

Nabil Fekir's 2017/18 Ligue 1 season by numbers:



30 games

99 crosses

90 take-ons

89 shots

59 chances created

18 goals

8 assists

5 goals outside the box



Remind you of anyone? 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Sb29EXhgh8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 24, 2018

Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas had previously stated that there was no formal interest for the midfielder from any other side and that the player had not made it clear to him that he wanted to depart.





However, Fekir, who will be travelling as part of Didier Deschamps' France squad to Russia next month, claimed to Telefoot, as quoted by Sky Sports, that there has been contact with other clubs, but he will take his time to decide on his future.





"I'm not close to Liverpool," Fekir said. "It's true that there are discussions with several clubs. As I said, I will take the time to think.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

"It does not matter if I sign or not before the World Cup. As I said, I leave time to do things. He [Aulas] knows my desires, and we'll talk about all of this in the next few days."

After Mohamed Salah's exit in the Champions League final on Saturday evening, there was a distinct difference between Liverpool's potency going forward.

And although Klopp can already rely on both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the Premier League, the lack of the Egyptian's presence against opposition of the ilk of Real Madrid in a Champions League final - a stage in which the Reds wish to compete each year - was worryingly noticeable.