Following a record-breaking season, Manchester City have been making preparations to sign new recruits for their title defence in the upcoming 2018/19 campaign.

At the top of the Citizens' wish list is Napoli's Jorginho, with the Brazilian-born Italy midfielder the center of much speculation ahead of the upcoming transfer window. Among those interested in acquiring the services of the much sought after defensive midfielder are a host of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and City's local rivals Manchester United.

However, it is understood that City are well in front in the pursuit of Jorginho, with Napoli having rejected a £39m offer in the hope they can initiate a bidding war for the highly rated 26-year-old, as reported by the Mirror.

According to reports, the minimum offer I Ciucciarelli would accept would be in the region of £52m, although it is suggested they would also be open to the idea of a player plus cash deal, opening the door for Spurs to swoop and snatch the midfielder from under City's noses.

It is understood that Mousa Dembele could be on his way out at Tottenham, with the possibility of the Belgian being used as part of a deal that would see the Napoli man go in the opposite direction.

With Napoli's sporting director flying into London, it is likely that Spurs will soon enter the fray in an attempt win the race to bring Jorginho to the Premier League.

Regardless, it is clear that Manchester City will have to act fast should they want to secure their main transfer target, otherwise they may have to prioritise looking at alternative signings instead.