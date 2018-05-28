Newcastle Summer Transfer Target Tells Media He's 'Very Happy' At Current Club Galatasaray

Newcastle United's summer pursuit of transfer target Garry Rodrigues may be over before it begins, according to the player himself.

Rodrigues told Greek press he is "very happy" at current club Galatasaray, according to Turkish site Futbol Arena.

Cape Verde international Rodrigues - who was born in the Netherlands - has been known to have been a player of interest to Rafa Benitez for some time, with a move to Tyneside linked back in January too.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

However, the 27-year-old forward told Greek news site Sport24: “I hear there are many rumors about other clubs’ interest in me. I want to stay in Galatasaray.





“I am very happy here. We will play in the Champions League next season and I am totally focused on Galatasaray.”

It remains to be seen whether the allure of significantly higher wages in England can tempt the highly-rated player to change tune.

Rodrigues has been capped 21 times for his country, scoring four goals, and has previously been linked with moves to West Ham and Everton, as well as the Magpies.

Reports have even suggested Newcastle could be lining up a £20m bid for the former PAOK player.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

That would, however, require the club to break their current £17m record transfer fee for Michael Owen from Real Madrid in 2005 - something that has been a steadfast sticking point in recent transfer windows for the club.

Should Rodrigues be brought to the club, it is widely expected to be Newcastle's second signing of the summer window - with a permanent deal for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka all but expected to be agreed in the coming days or weeks.

However, transfer business and negotiations are understood to be on a temporary freeze for Newcastle until the club confirms manager Benitez is remaining at the club's helm.

Talks are understood to be ongoing between the parties, with the Spaniard having one year left on his contract and keen to stay - permitted he gets certain reassurances towards investment.