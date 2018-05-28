Paul Pogba Names List of Players Better Than Himself Including Shock Ex-Arsenal Midfielder

Paul Pogba has rather surprisingly included injury-prone former Arsenal star Abou Diaby in a list of players that he feels are better than him.

Diaby, who Pogba claims he 'learned from' with the France national team, is joined on the Man Utd star's shortlist by less surprising inclusions such as Andres Iniesta and Kevin De Bruyne.

Having cost United an incredible £89m two years ago, Pogba is regarded as one of the best talents in Europe at the moment, despite a tricky two years at Old Trafford. So, when asked which players in his position he believes are better than him, there couldn't have been more than a handful.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

And there wasn't. Picking six players in total, most names are to be expected, but Diaby creeps in there at the end, and Pogba has an understandable reason as to why he deserves to be in there.

[Andres] Iniesta, he's had an exceptional career," the midfielder began, speaking on myCANAL.

“[Luka] Modric, [Toni] Kroos, David Silva, [Kevin] De Bruyne, Yaya Toure even Abou Diaby. Box-to-box, he was exceptional but unfortunately he had a lot of injuries.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“Look at him when he was he was at Arsenal - he was exceptional. People forget about him.

“In the France team, he was enormous. I've got a lot of respect for him. I won't forget him, I learned a lot from him.”

Diaby spent nine years with Arsenal between 2006 and 2015, though plagued with various injuries, the midfielder only made 22 appearances over the course of his final four seasons with the Gunners. A brilliant talent when fully fit, but those days were few.