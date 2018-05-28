Peter Crouch Appears to Take Swipe at Liverpool Star But Deletes Tweet After UCL Final Mistake

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch appeared to take a subtle dig at Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius following his mistake that lead to the opening goal of the Champions League final.

But the forward deleted his Twitter post after the German shot-stopper took centre stage with a second high-profile error in Ukraine on Saturday.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Karius gifted Real Madrid the lead in Kiev after an attempt at a throw was blocked by Karim Benzema at the start of the second half, with the ball trickling into the far corner of the goal.

Although Sadio Mané pulled Liverpool back into the game, a brace from Gareth Bale ensured that the Champions League trophy would return to the Spanish capital for a third consecutive season.

Following Karius first error, ex-Reds striker Crouch appeared to take a dig at the German goalkeeper by publishing a tweet that referenced his former teammate Pepe Reina - who many believe was Liverpool's most recent world class goalkeeper.

But after the former Mainz star fumbled Bale's long-range shot into the back of his own net, Crouch opted to delete the tweet, seemingly predicting the barrage of abuse that would be hurled in the direction of the 24-year-old.

Although there has been a portion of Liverpool fans who have been making disgusting comments towards Karius, something which is being investigated by Merseyside police, there has also been a large outcry from the world of football to support the Liverpool star.

Despite his mistakes on Saturday, Karius' rise to the first team at Anfield has been an outstanding achievement by itself, and the German now appears to have cemented his place in their first team after starting the campaign bellow Simon Mignolet in the pecking order.