Real Madrid & Man City 'Monitoring' Superstar Forward if FFP Sanctions Force PSG to Sell

Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to keep hold of world record signing Neymar and are reportedly willing to sell teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe in the event that potential Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions from UEFA restricts the club's budget ahead of next season.

PSG will formally complete a deal worth up to €180m for the 19-year-old this summer after securing his signature on an initial loan deal with a contracted purchase option last year following his incredible breakout season at Monaco.

But with the French side's finances under scrutiny, they may be forced to balance the books and drop wage expenditure by offloading players.

Mbappe is certainly a very sellable asset and, according to The Times, would be sacrificed ahead of even more expensive attacking partner Neymar.

Reportedly both Real Madrid and Manchester City, both clubs who were interested in the French youngster last summer, are 'monitoring the situation'.

Mbappe scored 21 goals in all competitions during his debut season with PSG in 2017/18 at a rate marginally shy of a goal every other game. He started 25 of the 28 Ligue 1 games that he played in, with injury and suspension ruling him out of action between January and March.

This summer, Mbappe will go to his first major tournament with France after being named in Les Bleus' World Cup squad. Wearing the number 10 shirt made famous by Michel Platini and Zinedine Zidane, he will hope to make a similarly significant impact as his famous predecessors.

He will not be joined in the France squad by Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, with coach Didier Deschamps' decision not to end the four-time Champions League winner's international exile heavily criticised by 2006 World Cup finalist Franck Ribery.