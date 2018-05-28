Samuel Umtiti Insists Barcelona Have to 'Kick Me Out' Before He Considers Man Utd Switch

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has played down rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer, claiming that he is eager to renew his contract with the Catalan giants this summer.

The France international has been the subject of heavy speculation in recent weeks amid interest from United, something which has been bolstered by the reported €60m release clause in his current contract at the Camp Nou.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

But Umtiti has assured fans that he is in charge of his future with the La Liga champions, insisting that the only way he could leave would be by getting kicked out by the club.





"What I wanted was the negotiation that I've already had with them and I've always been very clear about what I wanted," Umtiti told L'Equipe (via Marca).

"I'm at a club that allowed me to realise my dream of playing there,I'm still under contract at the moment. So for me to leave, either they throw me out the door or I decide to leave [laughs]." Umtiti told L'Equipe pic.twitter.com/G06mBKpvyd — S A M (@Cruyffootball) May 28, 2018

"I have been clear that I want to renew with Barcelona and I want to be here next season. I'm at a club that has allowed me to fulfil my dream of playing for them and want to stay.

"I'm in charge of my future so for me to go, the club would have to kick me out."

Umtiti only moved to Barcelona in 2016, ending a long spell with French side Lyon for €25m. Although the 24-year-old has a contract with the club until 2021 he appears eager to sign a new deal in Catalonia and put further speculation surrounding his future to rest.