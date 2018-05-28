Samuel Umtiti Insists Barcelona Have to 'Kick Me Out' Before He Considers Man Utd Switch

By 90Min
May 28, 2018

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has played down rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer, claiming that he is eager to renew his contract with the Catalan giants this summer.

The France international has been the subject of heavy speculation in recent weeks amid interest from United, something which has been bolstered by the reported €60m release clause in his current contract at the Camp Nou.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

But Umtiti has assured fans that he is in charge of his future with the La Liga champions, insisting that the only way he could leave would be by getting kicked out by the club.


"What I wanted was the negotiation that I've already had with them and I've always been very clear about what I wanted," Umtiti told L'Equipe (via Marca).

"I have been clear that I want to renew with Barcelona and I want to be here next season. I'm at a club that has allowed me to fulfil my dream of playing for them and want to stay.

"I'm in charge of my future so for me to go, the club would have to kick me out."

Umtiti only moved to Barcelona in 2016, ending a long spell with French side Lyon for €25m. Although the 24-year-old has a contract with the club until 2021 he appears eager to sign a new deal in Catalonia and put further speculation surrounding his future to rest.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)