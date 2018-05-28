Spain Legend Insists Barça Must 'Reflect on Priorities' Following Real Madrid's Success in Europe

May 28, 2018

Former Barcelona defender Carles Puyol has claimed that the club must "reflect on our priorities" after their bitter rivals Real Madrid recently lifted their fourth Champions League trophy in five years.

Madrid eventually cruised to a 3-1 win over Liverpool last week to win Europe's elite competition, thus claiming their 13th European crown.

However, Puyol - who won three Champions League's with Barcelona - is eager to see his former side challenge Los Blancos in Europe again, even in spite of their domestic success this season.

"Congratulations Madridistas," Puyol tweeted following the final in Ukraine. "Four Champions Leagues in five seasons against one of the best Barcelona teams in history... we must reflect on our priorities.

"The league cannot be thrown away, but the cup must be played by those who do not play regularly and be at the top of the Champions League," he later added.

"Having said that, I think Barça have had a great season. Visca Barca always."

Barcelona last reached the Champions League final at the end of the 2014/15 season, securing a comfortable 3-1 win over Juventus to lift the trophy for the fifth time in their history. 

However, despite winning the title four times between 2006 and 2015, the Blaugrana have only reached the final on four occasions in over 25 years - the same amount of times as Real Madrid have reached the last stage of the competition since 2014.

