AC Milan Reportedly Interested in Signing Lyon Defender Marcelo as Rossoneri Eye Summer Rebuild

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

AC Milan have expressed an interest in signing Lyon defender Marcelo this summer, after a solid first campaign for the Ligue 1 club.

The 31-year-old only signed for Les Gones last summer from Besiktas for €7m, and featured almost 50 times across all competitions last season - including making 35 starts in Ligue 1 and 10 in the Europa League.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

As reported by L'Equipe, Marcelo is being eyed up by Italian giants Milan, who are keen for some fresh personnel this summer after missing out on Champions League qualification. 

2017/18 saw Leonardo Bonucci become a mainstay as expected, but Gennaro Gattuso and Vincenzo Montella before him failed to find him a consistent partner at the back.

Mateo Musacchio, Cristian Zapata and Alessio Romagnoli have all been used alongside the Italian, with the latter having made the most appearances out of the three.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Romagnoli is still only 23 with time to develop, while Marcelo has a vast amount of experience and could be better suited for Milan next season as they hunt a top four finish.

The Brazilian, who is uncapped by his country at senior level but did represent for the Under-20s, is unlikely to leave the Rhône this summer and is under contract until 2020 - meaning I Rossoneri will have their work cut out to sign him if their interest is serious.

