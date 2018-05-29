All-Rounder Harry Maguire Reveals How Rugby, Hockey & Cross Country Helped Shape Him as a Player

Leicester City and England star Harry Maguire has revealed how playing a variety of sports growing up helped him to become the man and football player he is today.



The 25-year-old had an excellent season for the Foxes in 2017/18, playing every single minute in the Premier League and making 63 tackles - the most out of any of his teammates.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

His form has seen him become involved with the England senior side, as well as lead to reports linking him with a move to Manchester City .





It's been a whirlwind rise for Maguire, who spoke to the Times after supporting the Soccer Aid Playground Challenge at his old school St. Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield. Interestingly, Maguire's passion for all sports as a youngster appears to be the reason for his success in professional football.





He revealed: "I ran cross-country for the county, made national standard in one race, about three miles, up in Derbyshire, running round lakes, [it was] fun but very hard. That got me really fit. I played cricket and golf.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"It’s important to play as many different sports as you can as a young lad. It helps your game. Playing rugby helped me with my bravery, weaving in and out of players, helping with agility. Hockey helped my vision and passing, it’s football with a stick, trying to get it in the back of the net.





"I was incredibly competitive, growing up with two brothers, we’d argue and play against each other in the garden continuously. If we have a competition, I want to beat them. We’re doing this playground challenge here and I want to beat them. We used to play hours of tennis and badminton. It was really competitive."



The centre-back will be hoping that all those factors will stand him in good stead as he prepares to fly out to Russia in a few weeks' time to face some of the best players in the world.