Anderlecht in Advanced Talks With Newcastle Over Signing Duo in a Double Deal

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Belgian giants Anderlecht are in advanced talks with Newcastle about signing both goalkeeper Matz Sels and defender Chancel Mbemba from the Magpies.

Sels has impressed in his season-long long at the Belgian club and now Anderlecht are wanting to make the move a permanent one. The keeper has only made nine appearances for the Magpies since signing in 2016 and now looks like he is set to leave St James' Park in the summer after rebuilding his career with the Purple and Whites.

According to a report from Chronicle Live, Newcastle have offered Anderlecht the chance to sign Chancel Mbemba on top of the Sels deal. The DR Congo centre-back made just nine appearances all season and is fourth behind Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune. 

It is reported that Newcastle want just under £9m for the pair which is a considerable loss as the Magpies paid an estimated combined £15m for the two players when they were brought to the club.

Goalkeeper Sels' move could be sealed by the end of the week and Mbemba may not be that far behind him as Newcastle look to begin their summer clear out early this transfer window.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Owner Mike Ashley will not enjoy selling his players for less than their original value, but on this occasion there is nothing he can do to increase the value of players who are sporadic members of the Newcastle squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)