Anderlecht in Advanced Talks With Newcastle Over Signing Duo in a Double Deal

Belgian giants Anderlecht are in advanced talks with Newcastle about signing both goalkeeper Matz Sels and defender Chancel Mbemba from the Magpies.

Sels has impressed in his season-long long at the Belgian club and now Anderlecht are wanting to make the move a permanent one. The keeper has only made nine appearances for the Magpies since signing in 2016 and now looks like he is set to leave St James' Park in the summer after rebuilding his career with the Purple and Whites.

According to a report from Chronicle Live, Newcastle have offered Anderlecht the chance to sign Chancel Mbemba on top of the Sels deal. The DR Congo centre-back made just nine appearances all season and is fourth behind Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune.

Sels almost sold. Anderlecht are in advanced negotiations with Newcastle over Matz Sels. The goalkeeper already has a verbal agreement with #RSCA for 5 years. He joined the Belgian club on loan last summer. (Via @PJCalcoen) #nufc pic.twitter.com/alEBZ4NvCD — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) May 23, 2018

It is reported that Newcastle want just under £9m for the pair which is a considerable loss as the Magpies paid an estimated combined £15m for the two players when they were brought to the club.

Goalkeeper Sels' move could be sealed by the end of the week and Mbemba may not be that far behind him as Newcastle look to begin their summer clear out early this transfer window.

Owner Mike Ashley will not enjoy selling his players for less than their original value, but on this occasion there is nothing he can do to increase the value of players who are sporadic members of the Newcastle squad.