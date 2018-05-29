Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Unsuccessful With Last Gasp Bid to Sign New Liverpool Recruit Fabinho

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery failed with a last-gasp bid to snatch midfielder Fabinho from under the noses of Liverpool, according to reports.

The Reds caught the entire footballing world off guard on Monday night when, after mere hours of rumours, they confirmed the signing of one of Europe's most sought after talents to a long-term contract.

The versatile Brazilian can be deployed at either right back or in the middle of the park, with the Reds picking him up for a fee rumoured to be in the region of £43m. However, it's come to light that Arsenal did their best to try and snatch him from the Merseyside outfit.

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

Last summer saw both Liverpool and the Gunners try and fight it out for Fabinho, and while it was no secret that a whole host of teams were keen on the midfielder, Monaco managed to retain the services of the 24-year-old despite losing a number of star players over the course of the closed season.

And now, 12 months later and it appears that both Arsenal and Liverpool were still fighting to get their man - but only Liverpool were successful.

According to SkySports, Unai Emery (who, along with many, tried to sign Fabinho last summer for PSG) spent the weekend trying to persuade the midfielder to move to the Emirates. At that point it was too late though, as he'd already decided to join the Champions League finalists.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

It's now back to the drawing board for Emery, who is currently being linked with moves for Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos and PSG's rebel midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Arsenal fans expect a lot of business to get done in the club's new managerial era, but Emery may come to regret not being able to make Fabinho one of the new arrivals.