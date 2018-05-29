Atlético Madrid Set to Double Release Clause in Jan Oblak's Contract Amid Premier League Interest

Atlético Madrid are considering doubling the release clause in Jan Oblak's contract, as well as handing him a significant wage boost in order to fend off interest from a host of top European clubs.

Diego Simeone has often spoken highly of the Slovenian shot stopper, with the 25-year-old having won the Zamora award as La Liga's most effective goalkeeper for the past three successive seasons.

His performances have earned significant praise, prompting Atléti, as reported by Spanish news outlet AS, to tie down one of their most valuable assets to a new deal.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Since the start of the 2015/16 season, Oblak has conceded just 61 goals between the sticks with Los Rojiblancos, making him one of Europe's most highly rated goalkeepers.

As such, a number of top European clubs have taken an interest in signing the Atlético shot stopper, the most recent of which being Champions League runners-up Liverpool, who will be looking to add to their early acquisition of Monaco midfielder Fabinho.

With such a large contingent of clubs taking an interest in Oblak, Atletico are now prepared to hand their number one a significant pay rise, as well as doubling his current buyout clause from €100m to a considerably heftier €200m.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The only stumbling block standing between Los Rojiblancos and tying down their highly rated shot stopper is that Oblak may be willing to stall on the move in order to keep his future options open. However, it is widely believed that both parties are close to reaching an agreement.

“He wants to stay with us and we want him to stay,” explained Atlético CEO Miguel Ángel Gil on Spanish radio. “We are going to try and make his release clause higher.”

Should Oblak sign a new deal and subsequently price interested clubs out of signing the 25-year-old, Liverpool will likely turn their attentions to Roma's Alisson in the hopes they will be capable of recruiting another Brazilian this summer.