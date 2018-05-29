Barcelona Eye Christian Eriksen as a 'Plan B' Should Antoine Griezmann Transfer Fail to Materialise

Barcelona have come up with a 'Plan B' this summer just in case Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann doesn't make the switch to Camp Nou in the coming months. Las Blaugrana plan to make Philippe Coutinho part of the club's attacking line up, and will bring Christian Eriksen in from Tottenham, according to Sport.

Griezmann's proposed Barcelona move has been part of the headlines for what seems like forever now. With rumours starting way back in autumn over the Frenchman's summer switch to Catalonia, it seems like the saga will be never ending, but Barca have a plan B if a move doesn't come to fruition.

The Plan B in case Griezmann doesn’t come is Eriksen.



Tuesday morning's front page of Spanish newspaper Sport has outlined how Christian Eriksen would fit into Ernesto Valverde's plans if a move for Griezmann fails to materialise.

If the 27-year-old doesn't join, Philippe Coutinho - though signed to be Andres Iniesta's long term replacement - will move into the side's attacking line alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, allowing room for the Tottenham star to drop into the club's midfield.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Eriksen spent all season long on fire this past campaign, and it's no secret that the Spanish champions have been admirers of the Danish international.

This does leave questions, though - for example, what will be the case for Ousmane Dembele (in both plan A and B). The Frenchman was signed last summer for an eye watering fee that could reach as high as €145m, but it seems he'll be dropped to the bench this summer.





This has sparked rumours of a reported move to Liverpool, and Barca are demanding £135.5m from the Reds.