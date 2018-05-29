Crystal Palace Suffer Transfer Setback After Fulham Defender Appears to Commit Future to Cottagers

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Crystal Palace have suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Fulham defender Ryan Fredericks after the 25-year-old right back suggested he could sign a new deal at Craven Cottage.

Fredericks, who helped Fulham earn promotion back to the Premier League after beating Aston Villa 1-0 in the Championship play-off final, is out of contract with the Cottagers in June.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

However, a contingent of Premier League clubs have been monitoring the defender's situation, including West HamNewcastle and Palace, but they all appear set to miss out, with Fredericks suggesting he could be set to sign a contract extension with Fulham.

He said, as quoted by the Evening Standard: "It’s up to the people behind the scenes but I’m sure everyone will want to stay and play at the highest level with Fulham and see what we can achieve.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“Can this club allow me to fulfil my ambitions? Of course. You look at the players we’re attracting, like Aleksandar Mitrovic, we’ve already got Premier League players in the Championship. So I’m sure we’re going to build again and have many years in the Premier League.


“We can achieve a lot. We’re not just going to go there and be a one-season wonder. We want to keep the club in the Premier League for as long as possible. It’s a Premier League team.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)