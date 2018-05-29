England Star Eric Dier Tips Club Teammate Harry Kane to Fire Three Lions to World Cup Glory

Eric Dier believes that Harry Kane can be the man to fire England to glory at this summer's World Cup in Russia.



The striker finished 2017/18 with 41 goals to his name, including 30 in the Premier League which was bettered only by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

It was another sensational campaign for Kane, who was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year, and recently named Three Lions captain for Russia .



One man who knows Kane and his game better than most is his Tottenham teammate Dier - and he believes the striker could hold the key to going all the way this summer.

He said, as quoted by the Sun : "It is going to be a really special tournament for him. He has all the attributes you need to be a good captain - the way he carries himself, the way he works, the way he trains, the way you see him in games.



"Just being himself, that is a quality in itself. I’m very happy for Harry to be given the opportunity - it’s fully deserved."

Kane may have been made captain by Gareth Southgate but Dier, who has also been handed the armband under his tenure, vowed to stay vocal.



He added: "It would be unfair on Harry or the manager that they should have to take all the responsibility. Everyone has to take ownership."



England have two games to prepare now before taking on Tunisia in their opening World Cup match at the Volograd Arena on June 18 - firstly against Nigeria on Saturday and then Costa Rica five days later.