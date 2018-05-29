'Everything Can Happen Quickly': Bayern's David Alba Responds to Reported Interest From Real Madrid

Bayern Munich's 25-year-old defender David Alba has failed to rule out a summer move amid interest from Real Madrid, before adding that 'nothing is concrete'.

The Austria international has become a hot commodity in recent seasons, and his performances in the Bundesliga for Die Roten - as well as the Champions League - have drawn interest from clubs across Europe - one of those clubs is reported to be recently crowned European champions Real Madrid.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Austria's friendly against World Cup hosts Russia, Alaba addressed those rumours (via AS.com): "At the moment, nothing is concrete. I know that in football, everything can happen quickly.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"But, for the moment, I am focused on the national team, and after, on the preseason with Bayern Munich. I am happy in Munich and I still have things to do there."

Los Blancos' interest in Alaba may stem from reports that Madrid left back Marcelo has warned the club that he will follow Cristiano Ronaldo out the door, if the Portuguese leaves in the summer.

Alaba would be an apt replacement for the Brazilian - though his game time was hampered by injury this season. Even so, he still managed to score two goals and bag six assists in 36 matches across all competitions (including three assists in seven matches in the Champions League).

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

However Bayern were unable to get past Real in Europe, losing on aggregate to the Spanish giants in the semi-finals of the tournament. According to AS' report, Alaba acknowledged that Bayern had had a year of mixed fortunes and that they hadn't achieved all of the "season's objectives".

Alaba did lift a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with Bayern (marking his 17th professional trophy in his career), but fans of Die Bayern will be concerned that Real will try to lure the Austrian away this summer.



