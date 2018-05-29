Former Spurs Youngster Pushing for Crystal Palace Breakthrough After Impressive England U18s Games

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Crystal Palace youngster Nya Kirby will be hoping to feature in the Premier League next season after making the headlines this week by scoring in consecutive games for England Under-18s out in China, also highlighting whether Tottenham have let a potential talent slip through their hands.

Kirby scored a penalty equaliser against Uruguay followed by the winner against Hungary on Sunday. At just 18 years young, Nya will be hoping to carry on with his development and catch the eye of Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

This latest International success is not new to Kirby. The central midfielder was an integral part of the England Under-17 squad that famously won the World Cup last October, and HLTCO believe he could be set for a breakthrough next season.

Kirby moved to Palace from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 after a stint in their academy for several years. Kirby was involved in Palace's pre-season tour last summer and will hope to be involved in pre-season this time around. 

The midfielder has not yet played a competitive game for Crystal Palace, but did make the bench when Palace played his former employers Spurs last season. 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Kirby's potential is not going unnoticed. A good pre-season for Palace could see the 18-year-old get the opportunity to play in the Premier League and showcase his talents.

At 18, time is on his side, but Kirby will want to keep his run of form going and start a bright future playing for the Eagles.

