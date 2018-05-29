Gareth Bale Unlikely to Make Tottenham Return This Summer Despite Club's Buy-Back Clause

May 29, 2018

Gareth Bale is highly unlikely to make a return to north London this summer as the Welsh forward is reportedly not on Tottenham's list of transfer targets.

The 28-year-old's Real Madrid future has been cast into doubt on a number of occasions this season and, following his unbelievable display against Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday, the Welshman threw more fuel to the fire by claiming he needs more regular playing time.

Manchester United have been strongly linked to the 28-year-old in recent months, with the Red Devils looking to pounce on Bale's current uncertainty with Los Blancos.

Bale's former club Spurs have also been linked but, according to the Evening Standard, any hopes of a fairytale return will be virtually impossible.

Spurs do have a buy-back clause on Bale which will allow them to match any accepted bid from a rival Premier League club, but the potentially astronomical fees Bale will generate will make any prospective deal immensely difficult.

It has been reported that Bale is currently one of the highest earners in European football, with his weekly wages at Madrid thought to be in the region of around £400,000-a-week after tax - fees that Spurs simply cannot match.

Jonathan Barnett, Bale's representative, is set to meet with Real Madrid later this week to discuss what the future may hold next. If he is available this summer, an almighty transfer saga is set to begin with some of Europe's biggest clubs all set to vie for his signature.

Spurs, meanwhile, will be looking at more realistic options to bolster their attack next season such as Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Manchester United's Anthony Martial.

