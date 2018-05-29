Gunners Going Global: Arsenal Set to Open Official Shanghai Sports Bar & Restaurant

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Arsenal are soon to launch sports bar and restaurant in Shanghai this summer. Opening in June, the official-themed venue will include life size holograms of the club's players, and will showcase club memorabilia - including signed items.

Marketing is becoming an increasingly important part of the footballing business, and how a club's brand is exposed all around the world is being prioritised more and more by teams.

The latest move that Arsenal have made is over in China, with Super Halo Sports Culture Development, who are close to launching the club's first sports bar - soon to be joined by another one in Beijing over the summer.

Discussing the chance at working with the Gunners in their new venue (which will be situated at the Lyceum Building on the Bund in Shanghai), Sports Halo chief executive Feng Xuejun has spoken of his excitement regarding the restaurant.

“Through this landmark agreement with Arsenal we aim to set a benchmark for the football-themed entertainment industry and plan to make the Arsenal Club Shanghai the best sports bar and restaurant for football fans in Shanghai.”

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Vinai Venkatesham, Arsenal’s chief commercial officer, also had something to say on the matter (via Sportspromedia).

“This will bring our fans in China closer than ever to the team and give them an authentic Arsenal experience away from Emirates Stadium.”

The menu, influenced by English football's eating habits, will include fan favourites of fish and chips, burgers, and pies, along with a host of British and European food. The place will also showcase live screenings of matches and exclusive club content throughout the bar/restaurant.

