Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has been offered a route out of Anfield after his Champions League nightmare last week - but not from a source you might expect.

Italian seaside club Rimini, who will play in Serie C next term after a successful promotion campaign during the 2017/18 season, have offered to help Kairus "rediscover his self-belief" after his two clangers gifted Real Madrid the Champions League trophy.

Club president Giorgio Grassi wrote in an open letter, as quoted by Football Italia: "On June 22, Loris Karius will turn 25 years old. I would like to host the German goalkeeper for a few days in Rimini, a welcoming town that has always been frequented by his fellow countrymen and women.

“I would be happy to meet him in Rimini to remind him that it just takes courage, or perhaps good sense, to understand the best life lessons are often also the toughest, the most difficult to bear.

“We’ve all been through these moments, unfortunately for him, his moment was in front of millions of people. At the end of the day, the only real failure is allowing defeat to get the better of us.

“I would like to help Loris become a great example to those who in football, as in life, fall and get back on their feet. I’d like to offer a gift for his birthday: a year-long contract with Rimini FC, the ideal club to rediscover his calm, self-belief and strength to follow his dreams.

“Let it be clear, this wouldn’t be a walk in the park, because he’d be in competition with a great goalkeeper like Francesco ‘Ciccio’ Scotti, but he’d certainly find a big family and a city ready to support him as he got back to being a Number One in the Lega Pro.”

Where Karius turns next following a second unconvincing season at Anfield remains to be seen, with Liverpool still being heavily linked with Roma shot-stopper Alisson Becker, but it seems unlikely he will be heading to Emilia-Romagna any time soon.