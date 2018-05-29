MLS has offically expanded to Cincinnati.

FC Cincinnati's efforts have paid off, and the league announced its arrival in the Queen City at an event featuring MLS commissioner Don Garber. As reported by SI.com's Brian Straus last week, the franchise will begin play in MLS next season. It currently plays in the second-tier USL, and Nippert Stadium on the campus of the University of Cincinnati is its home stadium. While the club regularly draws over 20,000 fans there, it will be building a new stadium in the West End neighborhood to eventually house its MLS franchise.

Watch the announcement below:

MLS has been consistent in saying it plans to expand to 28 teams. With Nashville, Miami and now Cincinnati joining the 23 already existing franchises, that leaves two more places for expansion in the coming years.