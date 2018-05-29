Mohamed Salah Set to Undergo Treatment in Spain This Week in Bid for World Cup Fitness

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will undergo further treatment in Spain this week as he desperately looks to recover from a shoulder injury in time to be fully fit for the World Cup, which kicks off in under three weeks' time.

A tearful Salah was forced off during the first half of the Champions League final on Saturday as a result of a heavy fall following a tangle with Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

with Egypt tipped to do well, he remains determined to be available for the World Cup after scoring 44 goals in all competitions at club level this season.

A statement released by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) explains that Salah will be accompanied by Liverpool medical staff to Spain, where he will also meet with national team doctor Mohamed Abul-Ela on Wednesday. Between them, the parties will fully assess the player and set out a further course of action for his recovery.

Abul-Ela is then scheduled to return to the Egypt's training camp in Italy that same day, with Salah expected to link up with the squad back in Cairo a few days later, before the group heads to their World Cup base in Grozny in the far south of Russia.

The statement further added that Salah told EFA officials of his 'spirit and determination to return quickly to the ranks of the team' during a telephone conversation on Sunday.

Liverpool fans will be hoping to see Salah thrive at the World Cup ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Preparations for the new campaign at Anfield have already begun in earnest after the club moved quickly and decisively in the transfer market to pull off the early signing of versatile Monaco midfielder Fabinho in a deal believed to be worth around £39m.