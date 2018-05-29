New Everton Sporting Director Marcel Brands Ready to 'Hit the Ground Running' Ahead of Starting Date

Everton's new sporting director Marcel Brands believes settling in quickly on Merseyside will help him get off to the best possible start in his new role with the Toffees when he officially starts his job with the Premier League side on Friday.

Brands will officially join Everton from PSV Eindhoven on Friday, while the 56-year-old and his wife have already found a new house in the city of Liverpool with the help of his new club, as reported by the Everton club website.





Brands praised the club for their assistance in helping his family find a new home, and asserted that he is determined to get into work at Finch Farm as soon as he arrives.

“With the pressure on my time and in my job [at PSV] it was difficult to look for houses by myself, so my wife travelled twice to Merseyside and the Club was very helpful with Kim which was really great,” Brands told EvertonTV.

“We have found a house, a perfect house, 20 minutes from Finch Farm and hopefully I can move in directly on June 1. I think it is important for me to be in the area immediately because there is a lot of work to do, so then it is good to live in the area.

"My wife was shown around and she was very impressed with what the area has to offer and, for me, it’s really important to live there as soon as possible, in order to be close to work.”

After an eight-year stint with PSV in the Eredivisie, ending his tenure seeing them claim the Dutch league title, Brands can now turn his attentions to Everton, with an onus put on building the club up to the point where they can once again challenge top teams, and making Goodison Park a bastion of invincibility.

“That is very important,” he emphasised. “At PSV we had this year the championship game against Ajax on April 15 and when you came into the stadium that day and you saw the atmosphere you thought, ‘Okay, today PSV cannot lose.’ That is so important, that feeling.

“There is such an important interaction between the players on the pitch and the supporters and at Goodison this is made even more so because the fans are close to the pitch.

“That gives us something extra and if we can create that atmosphere every week then it will be vital. Everton has a good reputation, a good record with home games and that will continue to be something we strive even to make stronger still.”