New Napoli Boss Carlo Ancelotti Targeting Roma Goalkeeper & Spurs Midfielder as First Major Signings

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Having recently taken the reigns at Napoli, Carlo Ancelotti has identified Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele as key summer transfer targets.

The former Bayern Munich boss - who will officially join the club on 1 June - was confirmed as the successor to the recently departed Maurizio Sarri earlier in May.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

On Sunday, Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) reported that Ancelotti was in London to meet with super agent Kia Joorabchain - the man behind Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona.

Ancelotti informed the agent of the Napoli's transfer plans, with Roma stopper Alisson topping their list of transfer targets. Current goalkeeper Pepe Reina has confirmed he will join AC Milan this summer, and Ancelotti is keen to secure a high quality replacement. 

Roma will undoubtably be reluctant to sell their star man to a direct rival, however the Giallorossi are vulnerable to big offers for key players due to financial sanctions imposed by FIFA in 2015.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Napoli are preparing for a number of high profile departures from the Stadio San Paulo this summer, with both Jorginho and Marek Hamsik expected to leave to Manchester City and China respectively - while Jose Callejon is also likely to depart, with his £17.4m release clause expected to be met.

That could bring in close to £90m, freeing up enough money to tempt Roma into selling Alisson. It is also reported that sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has been tasked to bring Tottenham's Mousa Dembele to Naples.

