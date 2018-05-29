Portuguese Report Claims Rui Patricio Is on the Verge of Joining Napoli With €18m Deal Agreed

Rui Patricio is on the verge of joining Serie A side Napoli after the Italians agreed an €18m deal with Sporting CP, which could reach €20m with add-ons.



The Portuguese side's new sporting director Augusto Inacio has confirmed the 30-year-old is on the way to Naples to put pen to paper on the contract, believed to be a five-year deal worth

€2m per season brokered by super agent Jorge Mendes.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

It comes after a report last month claimed that an agreement had indeed been reached . A Bola have now followed that up by saying he has all but signed.



It'll be a great coup for Napoli at a relatively cheap price, with Pepe Reina set to leave the club after failing to agree a new deal with I Partenopei.



Patricio is a hugely experienced goalkeeper and has made 464 appearances in all competitions for Sporting since he first broke into their first team in 2006.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

He became the club's number one a year later, and has also been the Portuguese national team's number one since 2010.





Should he join as expected, he will become Carlo Ancelotti's first signing of the summer, with the Italian looking at a number of names as he tries to turn ex-boss Maurizio Sarri's nearly-men into actual title winners.

Last season they went toe to toe with Juventus, but fell away in the final few weeks as the pressure proved too much.