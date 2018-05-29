Premier League Clubs Circle Jordi Alba as Barcelona Star Waits for Contract Renewal

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Jordi Alba this summer, with the Barcelona left back's future up in the air.

Alba has been an automatic starter since breaking into the Barcelona first team since re-joining in 2012 and he has excelled once again this season. The Spaniard earned himself 11 assists in the 17/18 La Liga campaign, with eight of those assists being for Barcelona's talisman Lionel Messi.

United and Chelsea are both long-time admirers of the 29-year-old according to SPORT, while rumours surrounding Alba's future have been made even more uncertain following the comments made by his agent, Vicente Flores.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Alba is contracted to remain a Barcelona player until 2020, but Flores claims that the left-back has now been waiting on a contract renewal for over a year.

“Raul Sanllehi was still at the club when they told us not to worry, that they were going to call us to renew,” Vicente Fores told SPORT.

David Ramos/GettyImages

“But we are still waiting. It’s been a year and a half now. We don’t understand anything, maybe it’s normal for Barça or maybe they’re not happy with the performances of a player included in FIFA’s XI and who is the defender with the most assists in European football.

“There are two years left [on the deal] and we will see what’s going on, but we’re relaxed about it.”

Alba himself has made no comments on his future and he will be currently turning his attentions to the upcoming World Cup in Russia, where Spain will be hoping to lift the Jules Rimet trophy for a second time.

