Report Claims Barcelona Ready to Sell Liverpool Target for €100m After Disappointing Debut Season

Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele with the Blaugrana reportedly willing to allow the French starlet leave Camp Nou in the summer.

Since joining the Catalan giants from Borussia Dortmund last year, the 21-year-old forward has failed to make a significant impact in La Liga, with his season being plagued by injury.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Subsequently, according to Spanish news outlet OK Diario Barcelona would be willing to part with the French starlet for a fee of £87m, should such an offer come through.

According to reports in Spain: “If [Barcelona] reach €100m (£87m) for Ousmane Dembele, he leaves.” This news will serve as a welcome boost for Liverpool who have been linked with a move for the Barcelona outcast as they look to add to their already impressive front line.

Following their Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp has been given the funds to transform Liverpool into genuine title contenders, starting with the acquisition on Brazilian midfielder Fabinho.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Should the Reds find themselves capable of landing Dembele, they will be able to boast perhaps the most fearsome attack in England, with the Frenchman playing alongside Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Dembele was first linked with a move to Anfield back in 2016 after his performances for Ligue 1 side Rennes garnered the winger praise from across Europe, but the French youngster instead opted to move to Dortmund.