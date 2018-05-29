Report Claims Jorge Mendes in France to Negotiate With PSG Over Potential Cristiano Ronaldo Move

Real Madrid and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is in talks with French champions Paris Saint-Germain over a possible move, according to Portuguese outlet Sapo Desporto.

The report claims that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is in Paris to negotiate a possible deal with PSG, who are said to be interested in signing the 33-year-old - despite recent rumours suggesting UEFA plan to impose sanctions on the club for breaking FFP regulations.

PSG signed Brazilian superstar Neymar from Barcelona last summer in a deal worth an eye-watering £200m. Les Parisiens then went on to sign Monaco's Kylian Mbappe on loan, although the France international is expected to sign on a permanent in the summer for a £166m fee.





In order to finance a move for Ronaldo and remain within FFP regulations, the club would almost certainly need to sell one of their superstars. Ronaldo's future at the Bernabeu does look far from certain, however, and his recent comments following Real Madrid's defeat of Liverpool in the Champions League final have only added to the speculation.

Regarding his future at the club, Ronaldo told BEIN Sport and Antena 3 reporters (via the Mirror): "Now to enjoy, and in the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that they are on my side.





"It was very nice to be in Madrid. In the next few days I will give an answer, now we have to enjoy the moment, the future of any player is not important, we have made history."

Nevertheless, Los Blancos are expected to open talks with Ronaldo regarding a new and improved contract in the summer. The Portugal international, who has scored a total of 43 goals for Real Madrid this season, is believed to earn €22m-a-year - €15m less than PSG's Neymar.







