Reports Claim Liverpool Will Follow Up Fabinho Signing With Moves for Attacking Duo

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Liverpool have wasted little time in the summer transfer market, catching many off-guard by confirming the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from Monaco on Monday night.

Fabinho will join Naby Keita in a new-look Liverpool midfield next season, but according to reports, the Reds are far from done in this transfer window.

Journalist Matt Critchley wrote on Twitter that the Champions League finalists are expecting to have "at least one more" deal completed later this week.

The signing of Fabinho seems to be the initiation of what is set to become an ambitious summer recruitment drive from Jurgen Klopp's side, who are looking to build on momentum gained during the club's Champions League run.

Critchley, writing via Twitter account, said: “Expect at least one more arrival at Liverpool this week after Fabinho’s move from Monaco was confirmed earlier tonight.”

While Fabinho's signing came out of the blue for fans and journalists alike, there has been persistent speculation over the last month linking Nabil Fekir with a £60m move to Anfield. 

According to Tuesday's edition of L'Equipe, Liverpool are still targeting the Lyon star as well as Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

Fekir played down speculation about an imminent deal but seems still to be the favourite to complete the switch, while Lemar was a known target for the Reds last summer as they attempted to complete a late deal for the Monaco forward.

In addition to strengthening in attack and midfield, the Reds could also move for a new goalkeeper this summer with reports suggesting they could be prepared to splash a record-breaking amount on Roma's Alisson Becker.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)