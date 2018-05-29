Reports Claim Liverpool Will Follow Up Fabinho Signing With Moves for Attacking Duo

Liverpool have wasted little time in the summer transfer market, catching many off-guard by confirming the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from Monaco on Monday night.

Fabinho will join Naby Keita in a new-look Liverpool midfield next season, but according to reports, the Reds are far from done in this transfer window.

Journalist Matt Critchley wrote on Twitter that the Champions League finalists are expecting to have "at least one more" deal completed later this week.

Expect at least one more arrival at Liverpool this week after Fabinho’s move from Monaco was confirmed earlier tonight. — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) May 28, 2018

The signing of Fabinho seems to be the initiation of what is set to become an ambitious summer recruitment drive from Jurgen Klopp's side, who are looking to build on momentum gained during the club's Champions League run.

While Fabinho's signing came out of the blue for fans and journalists alike, there has been persistent speculation over the last month linking Nabil Fekir with a £60m move to Anfield.

BREAKING: Liverpool are currently targeting both Nabil Fékir and Thomas Lemar for a summer move, according to tomorrow's L'Équipe. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 28, 2018

According to Tuesday's edition of L'Equipe, Liverpool are still targeting the Lyon star as well as Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.

Fekir played down speculation about an imminent deal but seems still to be the favourite to complete the switch, while Lemar was a known target for the Reds last summer as they attempted to complete a late deal for the Monaco forward.

In addition to strengthening in attack and midfield, the Reds could also move for a new goalkeeper this summer with reports suggesting they could be prepared to splash a record-breaking amount on Roma's Alisson Becker.