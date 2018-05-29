Ryan Giggs Lauds Young Leicester City Forward After Debut Display for Wales Against Mexico

After battling to earn a 0-0 draw against World Cup bound Mexico, Wales manager Ryan Giggs has heaped praise upon his young side and in particular Leicester City forward George Thomas.

The 21-year-old came off the bench during the friendly at the Rose Bowl in the USA to make his debut for his national side with 26 minutes to go, replacing highly rated Liverpool forward Harry Wilson. Giggs expressed his delight with not only with the team's performance but also Thomas' individual display.

It was a tough game for Wales and they will be happy to emerge from it with a highly respectable result against a tidy Mexico side. Despite being put under extensive pressure throughout, their clean sheet was left in tact.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/GettyImages

Speaking to Wales Online (via the Leicester Mercury) Giggs hailed Thomas' magnificent performance and the former Manchester United man claimed that he will now have a difficult time selecting any future squads.

“It’s always difficult as an international manager to know what your best side is because of players who are playing, players who are in good form and also we have a group of players who were amazing a few years ago at the Euros.

“But what I wanted to do was bring the quality just underneath that, which brings the quality up with the established players with younger players pushing for their places. That’s what I want.

“I’ve seen that this week. Brookes coming on and showing a lot of skill, Roberts, Mepham, Lockyer, George Thomas coming on.

“They were all magnificent and that’s what I want.”