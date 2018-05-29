Ryan Giggs Lauds Young Leicester City Forward After Debut Display for Wales Against Mexico

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

After battling to earn a 0-0 draw against World Cup bound Mexico, Wales manager Ryan Giggs has heaped praise upon his young side and in particular Leicester City forward George Thomas.

The 21-year-old came off the bench during the friendly at the Rose Bowl in the USA to make his debut for his national side with 26 minutes to go, replacing highly rated Liverpool forward Harry Wilson. Giggs expressed his delight with not only with the team's performance but also Thomas' individual display. 

It was a tough game for Wales and they will be happy to emerge from it with a highly respectable result against a tidy Mexico side. Despite being put under extensive pressure throughout, their clean sheet was left in tact. 

FREDERIC J. BROWN/GettyImages

Speaking to Wales Online (via the Leicester Mercury) Giggs hailed Thomas' magnificent performance and the former Manchester United man claimed that he will now have a difficult time selecting any future squads.

“It’s always difficult as an international manager to know what your best side is because of players who are playing, players who are in good form and also we have a group of players who were amazing a few years ago at the Euros.

“But what I wanted to do was bring the quality just underneath that, which brings the quality up with the established players with younger players pushing for their places. That’s what I want.

“I’ve seen that this week. Brookes coming on and showing a lot of skill, Roberts, Mepham, Lockyer, George Thomas coming on.

“They were all magnificent and that’s what I want.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)