Sane Humans Hit Back on Twitter as Ridiculous Gammons Call Out Raheem Sterling for Having a Tattoo

Another day, another press hate campaign against Raheem Sterling. What number are we on now? 15? 16?

In case you didn't know, the British tabloids, for some reason, absolutely hate the Manchester City winger. Be it shopping in Primark or having breakfast, there's always something for them to complain about.

The latest meltdown is a result of a tattoo. Yes, essentially what is a drawing on his leg has sparked the next hate campaign against the England superstar right before he flies to Russia to represent the very country whose media paints him out to be some deadbeat drug addict.

This time, though, Twitter has taken a stand. The British public have stood by for too long and have now finally had enough of his ill treatment.

Sterling's latest tattoo, which depicts an M16 assault rifle point down towards his foot on his right leg, is to symbolise how his father was gunned down when Raheem was only two. The unfinished ink is there to remind him of that, showing him that the only shooting the attacker will ever do is with his right foot - having vowed to never touch a gun.

However, The Sun (and Piers Morgan of course) obviously don't like that. Instead, this tattoo is undoubtedly glorifying guns, and as such the 23-year-old must be demonised.

Here's how Twitter leapt to Sterling's defence.

We'll start with this delightful thread, that is definitely worth a read. All the ridiculousness published about Sterling over the last few years is absolutely nuts.

[Thread] a selection of times when our national press have chosen to run stories on Raheem Sterling.



1. The one where Raheem was 'tired'. pic.twitter.com/6K3cHu6r7T — Adam Keyworth (@adamkeyworth) May 28, 2018

Maybe you should campaign to get the gun of the Arsenal logo then?! — TP (@thepublocal) May 29, 2018

I can’t believe that Raheem Sterling has had his legs replaced with M16 assault riffles just weeks before the start of the World Cup. Sickening pic.twitter.com/0N0GS3omro — Mnrrnt & 207 others (@Mnrrnt) May 29, 2018

Summary of things Raheem Sterling can’t do according to the English press:



- Stay in nightclubs until 3am

- Put a nice sink in a house

- Fly with EasyJet

- Drive a dirty car

- Propose to his girlfriend

- Eat breakfast

- Shop in Poundworld

- Eat something from Greggs — 🐝 (@Beardamendi) May 28, 2018

Re Raheem Sterling: Speak as you find…bumped into Sterling at #eng camp at St George's Park yesterday, as friendly as ever, buzzing for the World Cup, loving the spirit under Southgate and very funny about trying to teach Jack Whitehall to play football in his back garden... — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 29, 2018

Some social media manager makes a daft joke about Harry Kane - official apologies and complaints all over the shop

The Sun runs their 3,828,394th Very Not A Joke hit on Raheem Sterling - extremely conspicuous silence — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) May 28, 2018

Decided to show support for Raheem Sterling by also getting a gun tattoo pic.twitter.com/0IAFkUG9Lu — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) May 29, 2018

I like Raheem Sterling. Talented, determined footballer, role model for a lot of kids, a great success story. A gun tattoo doesn’t look like his greatest idea ever (and yes I read his Instagram post, which was very sad), but who actually cares? It’s a tattoo. Give him a break FFS — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) May 28, 2018

Struggling to recall a media vendetta against a sports figure that was as brazen, relentless & utterly unjustified as the Sun on Raheem Sterling https://t.co/jeUJqGRBsR — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) May 28, 2018

Raheem Sterling is a brilliant role-model for kids. He's unfailingly polite; he ignores life's haters; he works incredibly hard to improve himself and become the best that he can be; and he takes care of his mum. — Stephen Tudor (@SteTudor123) May 29, 2018

One newspaper, on one player. Nothing about Raheem Sterling's football. This is victimisation, deliberate or otherwise. pic.twitter.com/QTANeM6sXE — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) May 22, 2018

If anyone genuinely is offended by Raheem Sterling's gun tattoo, I'd point you in the attention of Arsenal, 'The Gunners', who have a huge cannon on their crest. — Josh Challies (@Challies11) May 29, 2018

So sick of some areas of the media constantly victimising Raheem Sterling. It's genuinely abhorrent now. So obsessive. Just leave him alone. It's time the FA actually stood up for him and had his back. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) May 29, 2018

Raheem Sterling the only person I’ve ever seen criticised for both shopping in Poundland & hiring a private jet. So all of you going on about classism, it’s not that either. Stop being blind. This is just pure racial bullying, less of a dogwhistle and more of a foghorn — Congolesa “Fire @Jack” Rice (@judeinlondon2) May 29, 2018

One of the most sinister things happening in football in recent years has been the treatment of Raheem Sterling, especially by The Sun. Please don't buy the rancid Sun newspaper. — GloryHunter since'77 🐝 (@Chris_Wilde) May 28, 2018

I had the chance to interview Sterling at a COD event when I was still at university and he was a Premier League footballer. He actually called me sir. He’s the polar opposite of what sections of the right-wing press want to present him as. — Hush Kerai (@HushKerai) May 28, 2018

He’s a terrific footballer with a brilliant work ethic. This persecution is disgusting. https://t.co/bx3JArBt1L — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2018

Seriously there's so much stuff out there defending the poor man. This may actually be the most unified England has been with its national team before a World Cup in a frustratingly long time. It's a shame it's had to have come as a result of this.