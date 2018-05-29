'Sell Him': Liverpool Fans Urge Club to Ditch Midfielder After Reds Sign Monaco's Fabinho

Following Fabinho's arrival on Merseyside, a contingent of Liverpool fans believe that current Reds captain Jordan Henderson should be sold.

Liverpool secured a £39m deal for Fabinho on Monday evening and, following the acquisition of the 24-year-old Brazilian, a number of Reds fans believe now is the time to bid Jordan Henderson adieu, despite helping guide the club to the final of the Champions League.

With Naby Keita yet to arrive after the Reds struck a deal for the Guinean midfielder with RB Leipzig last summer, and Fabinho now joining the Merseyside outfit, competition for midfield places will be tight, and with Henderson being a divisive figure among Reds fans, many feel the England midfielder should be sold.

Fabinho joining Liverpool will bring balance in the midfield which the team is currently lacking.

There will be no place for Henderson & Wijnaldum next season @live919fm — Kofi Supremo💪🔥 (@Oxford_Tete) May 29, 2018

We got fabinho .. time to sell henderson — Ishaan- Red for life (@foodblasster) May 28, 2018

Can we sell Henderson and lallana now :) — Helenn 🥀 (@helennnn7) May 28, 2018

Keep Emre Can. Sell Jordan Henderson. — Ali Zayyan (@AliZayyan14) May 28, 2018

Finally Henderson getting replaced. Now will we sell him? Also great to see no ITK's knew about our interest in Fabinho, club doing things properly. #LFC — James Roberts (@Jimmy_Roberts10) May 28, 2018

Naturally the arrival of Fabinho on Merseyside won't spell the end for Jordan Henderson at Anfield, with the captain being an influential figure at the club, and Klopp may work to fit the former Sunderland man into a different role next season.

And with rumours of a move for Lyon's Nabil Fekir rumbling on, Liverpool could have a considerably stacked midfield for the start of the 2018/19 campaign.