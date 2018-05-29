Spurs' Toby Alderweireld Replacement Will Cost Them Over €30m According to Reports

Tottenham may be set to face an uphill battle if they are to acquire their chosen replacement for Toby Alderweireld this summer, with the Belgian stalwart rumoured to be on his way out of north London.

In anticipation of the 29-year-old centre back departing, Spurs have identified a replacement in French youngster Benjamin Pavard. However, they may have to pay over the odds in order to secure the Stuttgart defender, according to German news outlet Sport.de.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

According to reports in Germany, Pavard's current club Stuttgart have suggested the initial price tag of €30m attached to the 22-year-old Frenchman was too low. Subsequently, the Lilywhites will now be forced to pay more than was anticipated if they are to secure their main defensive target.





And they may have to act quickly if they are to secure the young defender's services as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have registered an interest in bringing Pavard to the Allianz Arena this summer.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, should Spurs move for the young French defender, they will be acquiring an exciting prospect with the versatility to play at right back or in the centre of midfield as well as his natural central defensive role.





Despite his young age, Pavard played 36 games across all competitions for Stuttgart last season, earning himself a call-up to France's World Cup squad bound for Russia later this summer, potentially driving up his transfer value even further.