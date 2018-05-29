Spurs' Toby Alderweireld Replacement Will Cost Them Over €30m According to Reports

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Tottenham may be set to face an uphill battle if they are to acquire their chosen replacement for Toby Alderweireld this summer, with the Belgian stalwart rumoured to be on his way out of north London.

In anticipation of the 29-year-old centre back departing, Spurs have identified a replacement in French youngster Benjamin Pavard. However, they may have to pay over the odds in order to secure the Stuttgart defender, according to German news outlet Sport.de.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

According to reports in Germany, Pavard's current club Stuttgart have suggested the initial price tag of €30m attached to the 22-year-old Frenchman was too low. Subsequently, the Lilywhites will now be forced to pay more than was anticipated if they are to secure their main defensive target.


And they may have to act quickly if they are to secure the young defender's services as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have registered an interest in bringing Pavard to the Allianz Arena this summer.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

However, should Spurs move for the young French defender, they will be acquiring an exciting prospect with the versatility to play at right back or in the centre of midfield as well as his natural central defensive role.


Despite his young age, Pavard played 36 games across all competitions for Stuttgart last season, earning himself a call-up to France's World Cup squad bound for Russia later this summer, potentially driving up his transfer value even further.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)