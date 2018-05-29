Unai Emery Edging Towards First Signing as Arsenal Boss With Deal in Place for Juventus Full Back

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Arsenal have 'a deal in place' to secure the services of Juventus full back Stephan Lichtsteiner, although no final agreement has been made, according to Italian news outlet Gianluca Di Marzio.

Lichtsteiner's contract with Juventus expired at the end of the season and the 34-year-old is now available on a free transfer. 

A number of Chinese clubs were thought to be interested in signing the Swiss captain, but he has reiterated that the decision as to his next move will not be influenced by money. 

"I don’t chase money and I need a place where I’ll have a good quality of life," Lichtsteiner explained, as quoted by the Metro. "My wife and children have to be happy and that wouldn’t be the case in China. I don’t need more money."

As per the report, a deal between the two parties is already in place, although there are still some minor details which are yet to be sorted. Lichtsteiner is keen to agree on a deal prior to the start of the World Cup, with Switzerland set to face Brazil in their opening game on June 17. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Should he join, the defender will become Unai Emery's first signing as Arsenal boss. The former PSG manager is keen to strengthen the right-back position, which has been occupied by Hector Bellerin for most of the season. Lichtsteiner will add a plethora of much-needed experience at little cost. 


The 34-year-old has spent seven seasons with I Bianconeri since he joined from Lazio in 2011, helping the Serie A giants claim seven successive league titles. 


This season, Massimiliano Allegri has opted to rotate between Lichtsteiner and Mattia de Sciglio at right-back - although the Swiss international has still managed to make 27 league appearances. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)