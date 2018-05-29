VIDEO: Fabinho's Family Celebrate Liverpool Transfer Following Successful Move From Monaco

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Following his arrival at Liverpool, Fabinho and his family celebrated the 24-year-old's transfer from Monaco in style, with his wife Rebeca Tavares documenting the entirety of the midfielder's move to Merseyside.

Following their Champions League final defeat on Saturday, the Reds secured their first signing of the summer transfer window as they acquired Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from Ligue 1 side Monaco for an initial £39m.

The move came after a year of Liverpool monitoring the Brazilian's situation and, after news of the transfer emerged, footage came to light showing the player arriving in Liverpool via private jet with his wife.

The video was posted to Tavares' Instagram showing the midfielder on board a private jet, with the duo talking about the move.

After saying "let's go Reds", she asked her husband: "We are landing in Liverpool in a few minutes, how do you feel?" Fabinho replied: "Too good."

Fabinho was an integral part of of the Monaco side that won Ligue 1 in the 2016/17 season, and registered seven goals and three assists during the 2017/18 term.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)