VIDEO: Fabinho's Family Celebrate Liverpool Transfer Following Successful Move From Monaco

Following his arrival at Liverpool, Fabinho and his family celebrated the 24-year-old's transfer from Monaco in style, with his wife Rebeca Tavares documenting the entirety of the midfielder's move to Merseyside.

Following their Champions League final defeat on Saturday, the Reds secured their first signing of the summer transfer window as they acquired Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from Ligue 1 side Monaco for an initial £39m.

The move came after a year of Liverpool monitoring the Brazilian's situation and, after news of the transfer emerged, footage came to light showing the player arriving in Liverpool via private jet with his wife.

The video was posted to Tavares' Instagram showing the midfielder on board a private jet, with the duo talking about the move.

From Fabinho's wife on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/KnQPkl1Ejr — net spend boy (@LFCTikiTaka) May 28, 2018

After saying "let's go Reds", she asked her husband: "We are landing in Liverpool in a few minutes, how do you feel?" Fabinho replied: "Too good."

Fabinho was an integral part of of the Monaco side that won Ligue 1 in the 2016/17 season, and registered seven goals and three assists during the 2017/18 term.