Wolves and Arsenal Eyeing AC Milan Striker With Rossoneri Demanding €31m for Out of Form Forward

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Andre Silva is set to depart San Siro as AC Milan are ready to cut their losses on the Portugal international. Silva only made the move to Italian giants last summer for an estimated £33m but Milan are already looking to move the striker on after a disappointing first campaign.

Silva made just seven league starts this season, finding the net just twice as he struggled to adapt to Serie A. He did enjoy a more prosperous time in the Europa League where he added six more goals for Milan but it hasn't been enough to convince the board.

According to CalciomercatoWolverhampton Wanderers, recently promoted to the Premier League, are interested in signing the forward alongside Monaco, with Arsenal also tracking his development, but no offers have been submitted yet.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Silva recently spoke to Forza Milan, as sourced by Calciomercato, about his struggles in Serie A, stating: "The different physical preparation is not important, because I am strong from that point of view.

"The main difficulty is to adapt to the lifestyle, to the change of habits: the language, the people, the team. I'm not Italian and I'm here alone, I speak only Portuguese while others speak Italian and only a few in Spanish."

Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers are the early favourites to secure Silva’s signature. Silva is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, who is expected to convince Silva to link up with several of his other clients already at the Black Country outfit.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Wolves also boast a Portuguese manager and six Portuguese first team players who should help Silva settle in the Premier League. They could face stiff competition from Arsenal and Monaco though, both of whom could compete for honours next season, which may be a big draw for the young striker.

None of the clubs have yet come close to Milan’s valuation of the player as they will look to recoup as much of that large fee as possible. It could be a case of the first team willing to put the money up becoming the side that attracts Silva.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

That large fee would certainly pose more problems for Wolves than their competition as they will have to balance their budget. 

Arsenal meanwhile have spent big in the past two transfer windows whilst Monaco recently bolstered their transfer budget with another big money sale as Fabinho joined Liverpool for £39m on Monday.

