Wolves Youngster Admits Sadness at Leaving West Ham & Reveals Previous Interest From PL Giants

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Former West Ham academy star Joseph Joseph has admitted he was hurt to leave the club but insists he never gave up on his dream to become a professional footballer.

The 16-year-old was released by the Hammers after a six-month stint following a similarly fruitless spell at Crystal Palace. He ended up at Southend United before being picked up by Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he recently signed a professional contract.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

He told London News Online"The standard was really high (at West Ham), so I was getting better all the time. They have a good academy. I was upset to be let go. It hurt. But I did not give up. If I had, I would not be at Wolves now. I knew that sometimes you have to go lower to go higher."


Joseph also revealed top clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City were interested in acquiring his services, and said he needs to keep improving.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

He added: "(Wolves) had wanted me for a while. Other clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City wanted to talk to me. Mum didn’t realise fees could be paid for kids. She’s been telling me to stay focused, despite the money.


"The key is to keep improving. I stay behind to do extra sessions after training ends, getting used to using both feet and heading the ball more. 

"I am always doing things that will make me better, even if it means just watching other players in games. With the right attitude, I have a better chance of getting there."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)