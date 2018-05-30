2018 FIFA World Cup Team Preview: Analysing Egypt's Chances at the Tournament

Egypt enter only their third World Cup after qualifying in the most dramatic circumstances back in October.

Drawn in Group A with hosts Russia, the robust and well organised squad lead by Argentinian manager Hector Cuper, will feel they've got a strong chance of qualifying from one of the weaker groups in the tournament.

A lot of Egypt's hopes lie with Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah. Despite coming off an outstanding individual season, the 25-year-old winger fitness is in question after dislocating his shoulder in the Champions League Final.

Here's everything you need to know about Egypt before they kick off against Uruguay on the 15th June.

How They Qualified

With two games remaining, Egypt geared up to face Congo in front of 90,000 supporters at the Borg El-Arab Stadium knowing a win would take them to their first World Cup since 1990. Salah converted a 95th minute penalty to send his nation into raptures.

Their qualifying campaign had mostly been built on a solid defence. Conceding only 18 goals on route to topping their group had come from manager Cuper deciding to go with a very pragmatic system. Playing a 4-2-3-1 with two deep holding midfielders in Mohammed Elneny and Tarek Hamed sitting in front of the centre back partnership of West Brom's Alid Gabr and Ahmed Hegazi.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Salah provided nearly all of Egypt's attacking potency, netting 71% of their goals in qualifying. A counter attacking system has been the foundation for their success and with a settled starting eleven, don't expect that to change in Russia.

Group Stage (June 15-25)

MIGUEL ROJO/GettyImages

Egypt start their World Cup campaign against Uruguay in Yekaterinburg, which is arguably the toughest of their fellow Group A opponents.





Lead by experienced coach Oscar Tabarez, his side have mostly relied on a resolute defence and sat back, giving the World Class ability of Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani the chance to do the damage up-top.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

They next face the host nation in Russia on the 19th in the Saint Petersburg Stadium.

Russia have a major sense of uncertainty surrounding them going into the tournament. With the obvious problems off the field that have tarred Russia's reputation, on the pitch there are as many questions still to be answered surrounding the style of play and starting lineup.

STRINGER/GettyImages

Egypt's final opponents in Group A come in the form of Saudi Arabia who will be looked at as the weakest squad on paper.

Managed by a former Chile boss in Juan Antonio Pizzi, the side will mostly look to sit deep and stifle opposition. Looking unlikely to be full of goals, The Green Falcons will look to Mohammed al-Sahawi to covert when chances to do come.

Possible Route To Final

Robert Hradil/GettyImages

Assuming Egypt make it out of Group A, they will face a difficult challenge awaiting them in the Round of 16. With Portugal and Spain both drawn in Group B, finishing first or second will likely give you an extremely difficult opponent.

If Egypt were able to make it past either the likes of Portugal or Spain, there is no let up in the last eight as there likely opposition will come in the form of Argentina. If the magic of Salah can pull his nation to the last four, the reigning World Champions in Germany are most favoured opponents.

The smart money on the side they'd come up against in the final will come from Brazil, France or Belgium.

Squad List

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Goalkeepers: Essam El-Hadary, Mohammed El-Shennawy, Sherif Ekramy, Mohammed Awad

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf, Mahmoud Hamdy, Mohamed Abdel Shafy, Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Elmohamady, Karem Hafez, Omar Gaber, Amro Tarek

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, Shikabala, Abdallah El-Said, Sam Morsy, Mohamed Elneny, Mahmoud Kahraba, Ramadan Sobhi, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Amr Warda

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen, Ahmad Gomaa, Ahmed Hassan, Mohammed Salah

Predicted Lineup





(4-2-3-1) Essam El-Hadary, Mohammed Abdel-Shafy, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Hegazi, Ahmed Fathi, Mohammed Elneny, Amro Tarek, Mohammed Salah, Abdallah El-Said, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Ahmed Hassan

Prediction





A lot currently rests on the fitness of Mohammed Salah. As has been shown in previous major tournaments, players with the ability to win games on their own can take mediocre sides and lift them to new heights. If Egypt are to get out of their group, Salah must play.

Looking at their fellow Group A opponents and seeing the instability of Russia and inexperience of Saudi Arabia gives Egypt a great platform to progress. A settled lineup, clear style of play and vision can get teams far even with a lack of star names.

Though coming up against either Portugal or Spain will likely be the end of the road for Hector Cuper's side.