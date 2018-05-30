Andres Iniesta Rates Spain's Chances of World Cup Glory & Discusses 'Pain' of Leaving Barcelona

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta believes that Spain have a good chance of being successful at this summer's World Cup in Russia, with La Roja in possession of a fine squad but also having learned from their mistakes after disappointment in their last two tournaments.

Despite winning being reigning world and back-to-back European champions going into the last World Cup in 2014, Spain crashed out in the group stage after disastrous results against the Netherlands and then Chile.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

Euro 2016 was subsequently only marginally better after finishing second in their group behind Croatia and then being tactically outclassed by Italy in the first knockout round.

"We have a good team, a good mix of young people and those with more experience," Iniesta is quoted as saying by Marca.

"We will go with a lot of expectation, I think we had two warnings at the European Championships and in Brazil which means that we have our feet on the ground. We will go step by step and we do the things right then we will be fighting for the title."

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Iniesta will enter the final World Cup of his career as a Vissel Kobe player after leaving Barça behind to start a fresh chapter in Japan earlier this month. He has described the pain he felt when he came to the decision that he was no longer able to carry on at the required level.

"My body was telling me that I had given everything, it was more painful to me than anyone else that I couldn't go on for another year or two, but it was the honest decision," he said.