Arsenal Linked With Forward Mario Balotelli as Gunners Make First Moves of the Unai Emery Era

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing Mario Balotelli back to the Premier League as one of Unai Emery's first signings in charge of the Gunners.

Gazzetta Dello Sport believe that the Gunners are one of a host of clubs who would be interested in acquiring Balotelli's services, along with Borussia Dortmund and Marseille. 

Dortmund's interest is believed to stem from new manager Lucian Favre, who was influential in turning round the forward's form and reputation when he arrived at Nice.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Italian international has managed to reinvent himself since joining Ligue 1 club Nice, scoring 43 goals in 66 games and forcing his way back into the Italian national team. It's this impressive record that appears to have attracted interest from other European clubs, and it's reported that Nice would be willing to let the forward go for £9m.

However it has been claimed that Balotelli is holding out for a move back to Serie A rather than a return to the Premier League, and the forward's agent Mino Raiola has reportedly held talks with numerous Serie A clubs already.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Whilst a move for the former Manchester City and Liverpool frontman appears increasingly unlikely for Arsenal, their fans will be pleased that the club appears to be in for a busy summer, in which they go toe to toe with Europe's elite for the best players available.

