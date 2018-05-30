Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence From Kit Launch Not Linked With Rumoured Real Madrid Exit

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from Real Madrid's recent kit launch added fuel to the fire amid rumours of his potential exit from the club this summer.

The Portugal international initially sent fans into overdrive after appearing to cast doubt over his future at the Santiago Bernabéu during the aftermath of the Champions League final last week.

"Now to enjoy, and in the next few days I will give an answer to the fans that they are on my side," Ronaldo said in a post-match interview in Kiev. "It was very nice to be in Madrid."

David Ramos/GettyImages

And rumours over his potential exit only grew after Ronaldo was noted to be absent from the club's kit launch ahead of the 2018/19 season.

But a report from Goal has outlined how the 33-year-old was simply caught up in red tape which prevented his involvement in the launch of Madrid's new shirt, insisting that his absence has nothing to do with the speculation surrounding his future.

Ronaldo has a lucrative and strict sponsorship deal with Nike which often can cause problems for Real Madrid's kit supplier, adidas, when it comes to launching new Los Blancos products.

It is claimed that the Portuguese star was simply busy with his commitments elsewhere, and he was unable to take part in the launch of Madrid's latest kit.

Despite this revelation, there are still expected to be a number of rumours surrounding his future at the club over the course of the summer transfer window. 

Ronaldo has often been linked with a return to Manchester United, but the Red Devils reportedly have their priorities on his Madrid teammate, Gareth Bale.

