Manager David Wagner Agrees to New 3-Year Contract at Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has committed his future to the club after agreeing to a contract extension until the end of the 2020/21 season.

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has committed his future to the club after agreeing to a contract extension until the end of the 2020/21 season. Assistant coaches Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes have also signed on the dotted for three more years.

"The decision to extend my stay at this club was not a difficult one," Wagner told the Terriers' official website.

"The relationship Christoph, Andy and I have with Dean [Hoyle, chairman], the rest of the board, the staff and the supporters is special. We've achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I'm excited about the future," he added.

"We still have a lot of work to do as we adapt to life in the Premier League, but this club and its people have the ambition, desire and attitude to take this challenge on.

"Finally, a message to Huddersfield Town fans everywhere. Thank you for the support you have shown us and the players since I joined the club; it's been such a big factor in the success we've enjoyed."

Since taking over in November 2015, Wagner has guided Huddersfield Town to the Premier League against the odds and subsequently oversaw an even more impressive top flight survival effort in 2017/18.

Chairman Hoyle commented, "I understand why David is so talked about and sought-after given the things he has achieved here; he's a very talented head coach and has played a huge role in transforming Huddersfield Town into the club it is today.

"However, I have never had any doubts about David's future. Time and time again, he has shown his commitment to Huddersfield Town, as the club has demonstrated its commitment to him."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)