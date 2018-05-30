Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has committed his future to the club after agreeing to a contract extension until the end of the 2020/21 season. Assistant coaches Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes have also signed on the dotted for three more years.

"The decision to extend my stay at this club was not a difficult one," Wagner told the Terriers' official website.

"The relationship Christoph, Andy and I have with Dean [Hoyle, chairman], the rest of the board, the staff and the supporters is special. We've achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I'm excited about the future," he added.

"We still have a lot of work to do as we adapt to life in the Premier League, but this club and its people have the ambition, desire and attitude to take this challenge on.

"Finally, a message to Huddersfield Town fans everywhere. Thank you for the support you have shown us and the players since I joined the club; it's been such a big factor in the success we've enjoyed."

Since taking over in November 2015, Wagner has guided Huddersfield Town to the Premier League against the odds and subsequently oversaw an even more impressive top flight survival effort in 2017/18.

Chairman Hoyle commented, "I understand why David is so talked about and sought-after given the things he has achieved here; he's a very talented head coach and has played a huge role in transforming Huddersfield Town into the club it is today.

"However, I have never had any doubts about David's future. Time and time again, he has shown his commitment to Huddersfield Town, as the club has demonstrated its commitment to him."