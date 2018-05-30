German Report Reveals How Bayern Munich Reacted to Robert Lewandowski's Desire to Leave the Club

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Robert Lewandowski shocked the football world on Wednesday as his agent revealed the Poland striker had requested a transfer from reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Naturally, the news that the Bavarian's top goalscorer wanted to depart the club took many by surprise, but it was the reaction, or lack thereof, from Die Bayern that surprised many.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

After the news broke regarding Lewandowski's desire to leave the club, many were hoping Bayern's chiefs would be capable of handling the situation in a reassuring manner. However, as SportBILD journalist Christian Falk revealed, the Bundesliga outfit had very little to say on the matter.

Taking on Twitter, Falk revealed Bayern's official reaction to the news that Lewandowski wanted a move away from the German super club

Many were surprised to see that Bayern's official reaction to the news their top scorer desired a move away from the club simply read: "no comment."

Such a minimal reaction to what many will consider to major news is surprising to say the least, and could well suggest the reason behind Lewandowski's desire for a move could be a break down in the relationship between the player and the club hierarchy.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)