Inter Join Rivals Milan in Summer Race to Sign Reborn Lyon Star But Face FFP Challenges

Inter are believed to have entered the race to sign Lyon winger Memphis Depay this summer, joining city rivals Milan in hoping to strike a deal for the flying Dutchman. However, UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules are likely to make it difficult.

Since Depay escaped Old Trafford, he's looked a completely new man. This season, France has been at his mercy as he's notched 22 goals in 51 games in League 1 - and his performances have attracted considerable interest.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter seem the likely candidate to take the 24-year-old away from Ligue 1, due to their significant financial power and next season's Champions League qualification.

However, the club are determined to adhere to the rules of Financial Fair Play, and having been told that Depay will cost at least €30m, they've had to back track a little. Furthermore, his current wages of €4.2m per year will undoubtedly be increased, and there is an expectation that the Nerazzurri aim to make the wide man their second highest paid player - behind Mauro Icardi.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

As for Milan, they've long been linked with a move for Depay, and reports have even emerged that the Rossoneri are the only team he's looking to leave Lyon for, but with the club's financial situation currently looking rather precarious, they're being forced to hold on a move for the star.

This could cause Inter to make the first move, and it is suggested that the club would go as far as offloading players in order to make room in the budget - the likes of Ivan Perisic and Antonio Candreva have been mentioned as potential sacrificial lambs.